Saliva-Based Screening Market To Hit US$ 810.9 Million By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saliva-based Screening is Gaining Prominence Globally, driven by its Non-invasiveness, Biomarker-rich Nature, and Suitability for Mass Testing Rockville, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global saliva-based screening market is estimated to be worth US$ 374.9 million in 2024. The demand for saliva-based screening is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2034. The industry is anticipated to surpass US$ 810.9 million by 2034.

The demand for non-invasive and user-friendly diagnostic tools is rising, and saliva-based screening is emerging as a promising solution. Saliva-based screening offers several advantages over traditional invasive methods, making it an attractive option for patients and healthcare providers. Additionally, saliva is rich in biomarkers that provide valuable diagnostic information, making it a versatile and patient-friendly diagnostic tool. Saliva-based screening has gained significant popularity in infectious disease testing, including detecting viruses such as SARS-CoV-2. The simplicity and non-invasive nature of saliva screening can be crucial in managing and controlling the spread of contagious diseases.

Furthermore, the scalability of saliva-based screening makes it an ideal solution for mass screening programs, particularly during pandemics, where high-throughput testing is essential to control the spread of infectious diseases. Ensuring the reliability of results, as saliva composition can vary between individuals and even within the same individual at different times, impacting test results' consistency and accuracy. Another challenge is the limited availability of biomarkers, which may restrict the range of conditions that can be effectively screened using this approach. However, ongoing research and technological advancements in saliva-based screening continue to address these challenges and expand its diagnostic potential.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 810.9 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 8.0% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 240 Figures

“With the increasing demand for personalized medicine and clinical trials, saliva-based screening's diagnostic potential is expanding beyond infectious disease testing, says a Fact analyst”

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Abbott

Sarstedt AG & Co

Autogen, Inc.

Oasis Diagnostics

Porex

Salimetrics, LLC

Takara Bio, Inc.

Arcis Bio Orasure Technologies



Key Takeaway from Market Studies



The global saliva-based screening market is expected to reach a valuation of 8.0% CAGR in the forecast period.

The saliva-based screening market in North America is predicted to expand at a phenomenal CAGR of 7.6% through 2034.

The United States' saliva-based screening market valuation is predicted to rise from US$ 108 million in 2024 to US$ 224 million in 2034.

The saliva-based screening industry in East Asia, especially in China, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% until 2034. During the forecast period, the diagnostic segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%.



Saliva-based screening market trends are expected to continue integrating saliva-based testing with telehealth services, enhancing the convenience of testing and consultation. The diagnostics segment dominates the saliva-based screening market, with a projected CAGR of 8.4% through 2034. Saliva-based screening has become a preferred diagnostic tool for manufacturers, producers, and patients due to their easy sample collection, versatility, and accuracy. Key players continue introducing ground-breaking technologies, such as rapid point-of-care saliva testing devices, developing diagnostic applications beyond infectious diseases, and integrating cutting-edge genomic and proteomic analyses.

These advancements are expected to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility of saliva-based screening, further driving the market's growth. The market comprises established firms and emerging start-ups, with strategic partnerships formed between companies like Molbio Diagnostics and Testing Technologies to enhance the efficacy and accessibility of saliva-based screening methods.





Recent Advancements:





On December 15, 2023, Goa-based Molbio Diagnostics partnered with Finland's Testi Technologies to commercialize PROMILLESS, a saliva-based self-test kit for measuring body alcohol content. The collaboration aimed to enhance accessibility and advance diagnostics.

On August 28, 2023, researchers explored the potential of automated, saliva-based PCR testing for COVID-19 surveillance. A study on the medRxiv preprint server detailed implementing a PCR testing program in an educational institution. Launched on June 21, 2023, the world's first saliva-based pregnancy test, Salilistic, revolutionized pregnancy detection in the UK. Eliminating the need for urine marked a significant advancement in home pregnancy testing.



