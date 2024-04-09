Agital Welcomes Jamie Farrell As Senior Vice President Of Marketing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned Marketer to Drive Brand Awareness and Lead Generation Initiatives for Agital

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agital , the agency delivering measurable business results to marketers and business leaders, announced today the appointment of Jamie Farrell as the new Senior Vice President of Marketing. Stepping into a company that has significantly increased its size through five successful acquisitions in less than six months, Jamie brings unparalleled marketing experience and expertise to accelerate Agital's growth even further. This announcement marks a new chapter for Agital as it bolsters its marketing efforts under her leadership. Jamie will be pivotal as Agital navigates an evolving business landscape and sets ambitious growth targets.



Agital recognizes the critical value of having a marketing leader like Jamie to spearhead initiatives that elevate brand visibility, drive lead generation, and seamlessly integrate new ventures into the company's fabric. As industry competition intensifies and digital platforms continue claiming their space in the market, Agital's decision to bring Jamie on board underscores the strategic imperative of amplifying its marketing and AI capabilities to stay ahead of the curve.

Jamie joins Agital from Wpromote, where she led corporate marketing efforts, overseeing demand generation, brand marketing, PR, communications, events, new business pitches, and channel partnerships. Before her time at Wpromote, Jamie worked in events for ENK International, the world's largest shoe and accessory tradeshow.

"Jamie's appointment as Senior Vice President of Marketing comes at a pivotal time for Agital as we continue to grow and expand our business," said Jeff Reynolds, CEO of Agital. "Her ability to seamlessly integrate new divisions into our company and drive lead generation efforts will play a crucial role in our organic growth goals. We look forward to her leadership in elevating our brand awareness and delivering exceptional thought leadership."

In her new role, Jamie will be responsible for building a central marketing framework to service all divisions within Agital. She will focus on expanding lead generation efforts for all divisions, raising brand awareness, and seamlessly integrating new businesses into the company. Jamie will also lead a high-performing team and collaborate closely with sales leaders to achieve organic growth goals.

"I'm thrilled to join the Agital team, where I see a perfect alignment of talented people and a mission-driven environment," said Jamie Farrell. "This opportunity represents more than just a career move; it's a chance to make a tangible impact and contribute meaningfully to the company's growth goals. I'm excited to collaborate with such a high-performing team and look forward to leveraging our collective strengths to expand our reach and deliver exceptional results across all divisions."

Jamie's appointment comes at a crucial time for Agital as the company looks to strengthen its position and voice within the industry and enhance its marketing capabilities. With Jamie on board, Agital is poised to not only meet but exceed industry expectations, setting a new standard for excellence in marketing innovation and customer engagement.

About Agital

Agital unites agile strategies and innovative technology to deliver marketing services that create measurable impact for its clients, partners, employees, and the industry. With a national presence and offices in Boston, Washington, DC, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, and St Louis, our insights-driven approach to strategy is redefining how marketing services are delivered and aligned with clients' core business objectives. Agital's full suite of marketing services encompasses holistic and channel-specific offerings designed to advance client performance. From paid and organic search, social media, email, marketplaces, and programmatic to PR, creative, and web development, we have the expertise and integrated approach to achieve client goals. For more information, visit agital.

Contact

Neil Davies

...