1Stdibs Announces The 1Stdibs 50 For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 1stDibs 50 Annual List Shines the Spotlight on Global Design Talent

NEW YORK, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1stDibs , the leading marketplace for extraordinary design, has announced this year's 1stDibs 50. This esteemed annual list, now in its seventh iteration, honors 50 of today's most visionary designers, whose impeccable taste, unrivaled creativity and expert curation of furniture and objects elevate interiors into works of art.



The 2024 1stDibs 50 features a diverse group of talent, with woman-owned businesses accounting for more than half of this year's honorees, and 11 newcomers. The list also features the return of eight firms that have received this honor for six or more years. The annual award reflects the brand's commitment to supporting deserving talent and sharing the work of designers with 1stDibs' international audience of design lovers.

“Each year we look forward to selecting our 1stDibs 50 honorees, an inspiring group that represents the very best in design across stylistic and geographic spectrums but is united by their shared passion for the most beautiful things on earth,” said Anthony Barzilay Freund, 1stDibs' Editorial Director and Director of Fine Art.“This year, it's our privilege to showcase the most international and diverse list of talents to date, and we are proud that more than half of this year's 1stDibs 50 members (28) are women-led firms. As always, it's our great joy to celebrate all fifty extraordinary honorees and to share their work with our large, international audience of design enthusiasts.”



Selected from 1stDibs' vast network of international design firms, the honorees undergo meticulous evaluation by the 1stDibs editorial team. Introspective , 1stDibs' weekly digital magazine, revealed the list on April 7, with ongoing features planned throughout the year to showcase these designers. Each of the distinguished 1stDibs 50 designers will be featured on 1stDibs, accompanied by a standout room from one of their most noteworthy projects. Complementing these rooms are curated collections of pieces selected by designers from 1stDibs' offerings, spanning New & Custom, Vintage & Antique, and Art & Decor categories. These carefully curated selections enable readers to effortlessly“shop the look” of a 1stDibs 50 room for their own living space.

The 1stDibs 50 digital hub can be viewed HERE .

This year's 1stDibs 50 includes the following firms:

*Woman-owned and led

*Area Interior Design (Janine Carendi MacMurray)

*Ashe Leandro (Ariel Ashe, Reinaldo Leandro)

Bryan O'Sullivan Studio (Bryan O'Sullivan)

*Casa Muñoz (Mafalda Muñoz and Gonzalo Machado)

Casiraghi (Fabrizio Casiraghi)

Charlap Hyman & Herrero (Adam Charlap Hyman, Andre Herrero)

*Charles & Co (Vicky Charles)

Clive Lonstein (Clive Lonstein)

Damon Liss Design (Damon Liss)

Darryl Carter, Inc. (Darryl Carter)

David Kleinberg Design Associates (David Kleinberg)

*DUETT INTERIORS (Tiffany Thompson)

*Elizabeth Roberts Architects (Elizabeth Roberts)

Elliott Barnes Interiors (Elliott Barnes)

*Fern Santini, Inc. (Fern Santini)

*GACHOT (Christine Gachot, John Gachot)

*Geremia Design (Lauren Geremia)

Giampiero Tagliaferri Studio (Giampiero Tagliaferri)

*Heidi Caillier Design (Heidi Caillier)

Hines Collective (Devin Hines, Kerry Offsey, Lindsey Reese, Natalia Ramirez)

Jeremiah Brent Design (Jeremiah Brent)

Leyden Lewis Design Studio (Leyden Lewis)

*Light and Dwell (Molly Kidd)

*Monica Fried Design (Monica Fried)

Nate Berkus Associates (Nate Berkus)

Neal Beckstedt Studio (Neal Beckstedt)

*Nicola Harding & Co (Nicola Harding)

*NICOLEHOLLIS (Nicole Hollis)

*Nina Farmer Interiors (Nina Farmer)

*Ohara Davies-Gaetano (Ohara Davies-Gaetano)

*Rachel Laxer Interiors,ltd (Rachel Laxer)

Rees Roberts & Partners (Lucien Rees Roberts, David Kelly, Andrea Mason, Erin Fredrickson)

*Romanek Design Studio (Brigette Romanek)

S. R. Gambrel, Inc. (Steven Gambrel)

*Sasha Adler Design (Sasha Adler)

Shawn Henderson (Shawn Henderson)

*Sheila Bridges Design, Inc (Sheila Bridges)

*Spinocchia Freund (Brigitta Spinocchia Freund)

*Studio Ashby (Sophie Ashby)

Studio Giancarlo Valle (Giancarlo Valle)

Studio Jake Arnold (Jake Arnold)

Studio Mellone (Andre Mellone)

*Studio Shamshiri (Pamela Shamshiri)

*Summer Thornton Design (Summer Thornton)

Tom Scheerer Inc. (Tom Scheerer)

*Two Muse Studios (Alexa Lameiras & Katelyn Pascavis)

*Wendy Labrum Interiors (Wendy Labrum)

Workshop/APD (Andrew Kotchen, Matt Berman)

*Yellow House Architects (Elizabeth Graziolo)

*Zoë Feldman (Zoe Feldman)

The firms that have achieved this honor for six or more years include Ashe Leandro, Damon Liss Design, David Kleinberg Design Associates, Fern Santini Inc., Nate Berkus Associates, Shawn Henderson Interior Design, Summer Thornton Design, and Studio Shamshiri.

This year's selection embodies the creativity and commitment to excellence of the larger 1stDibs community, which consists of roughly 97,000 designers and architects from around the world. Through this initiative, 1stDibs continues its ongoing support of the design community. The 1stDibs 50 designers were fêted at a special event in Manhattan on April 4th, where their accomplishments were applauded by a group of peers. For more information, please visit 1stDibs .

