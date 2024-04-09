Gitlab Wins A Google Cloud Technology Partner Of The Year Award For Devops

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GitLab recognized as Application Development - DevOps leader

SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc. , the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced that it has received the 2024 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award in the Application Development - DevOps category. This is the fourth consecutive year GitLab has been recognized.



GitLab was recognized for its achievements in Application Development - DevOps within the Google Cloud ecosystem. Over the past year, GitLab has expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to deliver secure AI offerings to the enterprise. GitLab leverages the Vertex AI Model Garden to embed AI-powered features into the DevSecOps platform with a privacy-first approach. This empowers organizations to harness the benefits of AI for faster, more efficient software delivery while protecting data, intellectual property, and source code.

Additionally, the expanded partnership integrates GitLab's source code management, planning, CI/CD workflow, advanced security, and compliance capabilities with the unified data plane in Google's Cloud console and Artifact Registry. The integration reduces the complexity and security risks associated with multiple-point solutions in a DevSecOps toolchain, enabling organizations to develop and ship software faster with security integrated from the start.

This recognition builds on the long-standing relationship between GitLab and Google Cloud beginning in 2018.

Supporting Quotes:

“We are pleased to be recognized by Google Cloud as a leader in Application Development for the fourth year in a row,” said David DeSanto, chief product officer, at GitLab.“GitLab and Google Cloud share a strong commitment to enabling secure and efficient software development, an excellent developer experience, and privacy-first AI. We look forward to our continued partnership and delivering value to our joint customers.”

“Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud.“We're proud to announce GitLab as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.”

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 30 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

Contact

Christina Weaver

...