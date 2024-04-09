Smartypants Vitamins Announces Launch Of Kids Fiber & Veggies Supplement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New formula offers hassle-free greens and digestive balance for little ones

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With consumer need for gut health support at an all-time high, digestive health is the fastest-growing segment in the vitamin and mineral supplements (VMS) category**. SmartyPants Vitamins unveiled the latest digestive health offering for kids ages 4+ today – an all-new Kids Fiber & Veggies gummy supplement specifically formulated to support regular digestion*.



The science-backed and expert-crafted formula includes a thoughtful organic green veggie blend of kale, spinach and broccoli. It also contains 3g of the plant-derived prebiotic dietary fiber inulin as opposed to synthetic fibers used in the leading kids fiber gummy.†





“A little known fact is that children in the US only meet 50% of the daily value for fiber1, resulting in impacts to their immune system and digestive health like constipation, bloating, and gastrointestinal discomfort. This is due in part to the fact that nearly half do not eat a daily vegetable,” said Dr. Nicole Avena, childhood nutrition expert and SmartyPants Vitamins Scientific Advisory Board member.“By introducing Kids Fiber & Veggies, SmartyPants is working to close the kids fiber gap with each serving containing the same amount of fiber as 3 cups of kale***.”

Like all SmartyPants products, Kids Fiber & Veggies are certified clean by Clean Label Project® which means it's third party tested for 200+ contaminants and chemicals, as well as free of the US 9 major allergens, gluten-free, gelatin-free, and vegan. What's more – it's kid-approved with a delicious mixed berry flavor and delightful texture.

“At SmartyPants, we're always looking towards our next innovation and with the digestive health category becoming increasingly more important with consumers, there couldn't be a better time to launch Kids Fiber & Veggies,” SmartyPants Vitamins Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Wong said.“As a father of two I know how hard it can be to get them to eat even one bite of broccoli, but it's crucial that we work to fill the kids fiber gap.”

SmartyPants Kids Fiber & Veggies comes as an addition to the brand's full kids portfolio, with a range of supplements that are Clean Label Project® Purity Award Winners including SmartyPants Kids Multi & Omegas (containing 45% more nutrients than the leading kids multi gummy††). Additionally, all SmartyPants Vitamins use bioavailable nutrients, making them easily absorbed by the body.

SmartyPants Kids Fiber & Veggies is now available on Amazon at an MSRP of $17.99.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

**Source: IRI, Period Ending 12/21/23

*** Based on USDA Food Data Central. Not a substitute for a healthy & balanced diet rich in whole fruits and vegetables

† than the leading kids fiber gummy, based on $ Sales, IRI InfoScan, and MULO, 06/2022 - 06/2023

†† based on $ Sales, IRI InfoScan, and MULO, 05/2022 - 05/2023

1What We Eat in America, NHANES 2017-March 2020 Prepandemic, individuals 2 years and over (excluding breast-fed children). Available:

ABOUT SMARTYPANTS VITAMINS

Founded in 2011, SmartyPants Vitamins offers highest-quality vitamins and supplements that enable every parent to nurture healthy development for their family. Prioritizing premium, science-backed formulas, SmartyPants supplements feature bioavailable forms of nutrients to address nutritional gaps and offer comprehensive, great-tasting solutions for daily health. Unlike other brands, all SmartyPants supplements are third-party lab tested for purity, potency and safety. From its inception, SmartyPants has generated life-changing nutrient donations for women and children in the U.S. and globally via the brand's partnership with Vitamin Angels. SmartyPants Vitamins can be found on Amazon and at Costco, Walmart, Target, and stores near you nationwide. To learn more, visit smartypantsvitamins or check out @smartypants on Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at