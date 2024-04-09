Siempre Spirits Limited Names Prestige Beverage Group As Exclusive U.S. Importer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This strategic partnership will amplify the reach of Siempre's authentic tequila portfolio within the U.S.

ARANDAS, Mexico, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siempre Spirits Limited, a world-class brand-building company in the adult beverage space renowned for its inaugural product, Siempre Tequila, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Prestige Beverage Group as the exclusive U.S. importer for Siempre's authentic tequila portfolio. A leading importer of global wine and spirits, Prestige Beverage Group, will undertake responsibility for managing all sales and field marketing for the brand in the U.S., effective immediately.



Siempre Tequila, a Mexican-female-led brand crafting pure, authentic, and additive-free tequila, has witnessed extraordinary growth. With a ~200% depletion volume growth since 2021, Siempre continues to outpace tequila market growth in the U.S. year over year. EPG Media recently awarded Siempre a Rising Star as one of the best-performing new brands in 2022.

Tammy Lee, the Chief of Sales in the U.S. for Siempre Spirits Limited, commented on the strategic importance of the alliance: "I am excited about this partnership with Prestige Beverage Group, confident that together we will redefine the standards of excellence in the tequila market across the United States. Collaborating with Prestige is an exciting next step for us. Their expertise will play a significant role in enhancing our presence in the U.S. market."

Prestige Beverage Group will work closely with Siempre to maximize sales growth and drive consumer engagement. Their shared vision to deliver exceptional quality spirits will drive innovation in the industry and position them to capitalize on the rising demand for premium spirits.

“This partnership between Prestige Beverage Group and Siempre Tequila is an ideal match,” said Justin Ashton, General Manager of Prestige Beverage Group.“Our portfolio of premium spirits focuses on authentic, innovative, and superior-tasting liquids, and we are thrilled with the addition of Siempre Tequila. By leveraging Prestige's expertise and experience across the U.S. market, we are uniquely positioned to continue driving awareness and momentum for Siempre Tequila.”

Prestige Beverage Group is now importing all six expressions of Siempre: Plata (SRP $50), Reposado ($55 SRP), Añejo ($60 SRP), Supremo Blanco ($75 SRP), Rebel Cask Reposado ($85 SRP), and Exclusivo Vivo ($120 SRP). From the 95-point score awarded to Plata by CHILLED Magazine to the double gold medal the Añejo earned at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, each expression is a testament to Siempre's commitment to excellence and innovation. Learn more about Siempre Tequila at and follow @siempretequila on Facebook and Instagram .

About Siempre Tequila:

Siempre Tequila embodies the passion and heritage of its founders, Monica-Patricia Sanita-Ramirez and Alex Lacroix. Inspired by Monica's grandmother's mezcal-making legacy, they journeyed to create something unique. Crafted from a single estate, Siempre combines highland and lowland agave to create tequila expressions with distinct profiles. Their commitment to innovation and sustainability extends from production to packaging. Each bottle of Siempre Tequila is verified additive-free and packaged in recycled glass, paper, agave and hemp fibers, and natural cork. Starting with just $9,000 and a few credit cards, they have built Siempre Tequila into the fastest-growing non-celebrity tequila brand, captivating enthusiasts and casual drinkers alike.

About Siempre Spirits Limited:

Siempre Spirits Limited is a world-class brand-building company in the adult beverage space, renowned for its inaugural product, Siempre Tequila. The company comprises top-tier professionals in advertising, beverage, banking, and technology, providing a non-traditional approach to the liquor business while crafting super-traditional products. According to Beverage Dynamics, Siempre has emerged as one of the best-performing new alcoholic beverage companies, securing over 20 international awards for taste, design, and performance. Siempre aspires to elevate its flagship brand to the forefront of authentic tequila globally, symbolizing quality and integrity in an industry often dominated by mass-produced, heavily marketed spirits. Siempre is on the path to joining North America's top five super-premium tequila brands.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Prestige Beverage Group is a leader in the alcoholic beverage space, developing and importing a global portfolio of wine and spirit brands to provide consumers with a diverse range of innovative, premium products. Founded in 1974, Minnesota-based Prestige Beverage Group encompasses a portfolio of brands, including Kinky Liqueur, Risata Wines, Windsor Canadian, Yes Way Rosé, 2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Doña Paula. For more information about Prestige, please visit .

