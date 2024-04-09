Thumzup® Adds Paul Dickman To Its Advisory Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Advisory board appointment is a step toward Thumzup's strategic goal to up-list its shares to a national stock exchange in 2024

Los Angeles, CA, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the“Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP) proudly welcomes Paul Dickman to its Advisory Board, a strategic move aligning with the Company's efforts to up-list its shares to a national stock exchange. Mr. Dickman's experience in finance, corporate governance, and capital markets brings valuable insights and leadership to Thumzup during this pivotal period of growth and up-listing efforts.

Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup, commented,“Paul Dickman's experience in financial strategy, corporate governance, and capital markets will help to ensure Thumzup is well-prepared for our next phase of growth as we work toward up-listing to a national stock exchange.”

An accomplished angel and real estate investor, Dickman has held influential positions such as Chief Financial Officer, Chairman of the Board, and Chair of the Board Audit Committee in various publicly traded companies. His notable tenure as Chairman of the Board at Medicine Man Technologies saw the company through a significant capital raise of $20M, a series of strategic acquisitions, and a remarkable increase in stock value, culminating in an enterprise value of over $130M.

Paul is the Founder & Principal of Breakwater MB, a boutique merchant bank focused on providing the expertise and funding needed for cannabis-focused organizations to transition into the public market. Prior to founding Breakwater MB, Dickman established Breakwater Corporate Finance, a professional services agency offering outsourced CFO and board governance services to private and micro-cap public companies. Through Breakwater Corporate Finance, Dickman has helped facilitate multiple rounds of new equity and debt capital and has facilitated multiple public offerings while providing profitable liquidity events for investors. Mr. Dickman has a bachelor's degree in finance and accounting, is a licensed CPA in the State of Colorado (inactive) and is a past Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

“I am thrilled to join Thumzup's Advisory Board and contribute to the company's strategic direction,” said Paul Dickman.“I recognized that Thumzup had an innovative approach to democratizing social media advertising when I became an early investor a couple of years ago. I look forward to this new step of being able to work closely with the management team and board of directors to enhance our governance structures and support our up-listing objectives.”

About Thumzup ®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other major cash apps for approved posts.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info

...

800-403-6150

Attachment

Thumzup Media Corporation