VCK Election Manifesto Promises Retrieval Of Katchatheevu, Exemption Of NEET

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 9 (IANS) The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Tuesday released manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, promising retrieval of Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka.

It also promised exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in the state.

VCK founder leader and the INDIA bloc candidate for the Chidambaram (SC reserved ) seat, Thol Thirumavalavan, released the manifesto by handing over the first copy to Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, MRK Panneerselvam at Jayankondapattinam near Chidambaram.

In the manifesto, the VCK favoured separate legislation for honour killings.

The VCK leader said that the party stands for the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), abolishing the post of Governor and the proposed policy of One Nation, One Election.

The manifesto also demanded the extension of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNRA) to 200 days and also a pension scheme for farm labourers.

"The VCK manifesto demanded more autonomy for states and the establishment of a branch of the Supreme Court in Chennai. The party also demanded to make Tamil as official language of the Madras High Court," the leader said.

The VCK manifesto also stands for statehood to the Union territory of Puducherry, he said.