(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating CarParts, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) on behalf of the company's shareholders.



Since April 2023, shares of CarParts's common stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $5.25 per share to a current trading price of less than $1.75 per share, a decline of over 66% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether CarParts and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company's shareholders.

CarParts shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 or (888) 715 – 1740, or by email ( ... / ... ) or online at , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis, and has aided in the recovery of over $250 million for defrauded investors since 2020. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit .

