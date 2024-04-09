Raiinmaker Announces Launch Of Native Token $COIIN On Base

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First IDO Sells Out in 29 Seconds

Santa Monica, CA, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raiinmaker , a Web3 and AI Technology Company, today announced that its initial IDO for the $COIIN token on Tenset sold out in just 29 seconds and a second IDO on Poolz two days later also sold out. More IDOs are planned for the month of April, leading up to the TGE of its native token, $COIIN.

Raiinmaker has chosen to launch $COIIN on the Base Network.

“Raiinmaker and BASE share a commitment to building technology and products that prioritize seamless user experience and frictionless onboarding to enable the mass adoption of Web3 and decentralized AI. With the first successful IDO for $COIIN and the existing community in the Raiinmaker ecosystem, we are set to bridge over 100,000 new users onto BASE,” said J.D. Seraphine, Founder and CEO of Raiinmaker.



Over 70,000 Raiinmaker Super App users train AI right from their iOS or Android phones and earn fractional rewards based on the value of their contributions to decentralized AI models and infrastructure. With over 50,000 wallets claimed on the Raiinmaker Network, now everyone has the ability to train AI models and run a DePIN enabled validator node using just their smartphone from anywhere in the world.

"Reaching these major milestones demonstrates the growing adoption of our human-powered AI network. With millions of transactions secured by our vast network of nodes, and $COIIN tokens distributed to validators and app users, the Raiinmaker Network is establishing itself as a leading platform for decentralized AI and a new generation of Web3 applications," Seraphine remarked.

The Raiinmaker Network Protocol is scaling to onboard major enterprise partners in Sports, Entertainment and Gaming in Q3 2024 as well as the deployment of upgraded AI compute power in Q4 2024.

With over 18 million transactions processed and an engaged community of over 200,000 worldwide, Raiinmaker empowers people all over the planet to contribute to decentralized AI infrastructure while earning crypto, no special technical knowledge required.

Raiinmaker plans its mainnet launch for late April and has a testnet validator airdrop ending soon that people can still claim at



About Raiinmaker

Raiinmaker is an innovative Web3 and AI technology company that has successfully developed the Raiinmaker Mobile Application and Raiinmaker Network. The Raiinmaker App is a cutting-edge Web3 and decentralized AI platform that revolutionizes the monetization of users' contribution to AI infrastructure. The Raiinmaker Network combines scalable Web3 and AI infrastructure that redefines value creation tied to digital identity, behavior, and reputation.

The Raiinmaker AI Super App is powered by the Raiinmaker Network, providing seamless integration with native Protocol Web3 features. These features include Identity, NFT Minting, Token Creation, and AI Powered Smart Contracts.

Website | x | Telegram | Discord

CONTACT: Kris SeraphineHead of MarketingRaiinmakerkris(at)raiinmaker