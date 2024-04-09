Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Tuesday, April 23, 2024 At 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc . (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at , and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.
| What:
|
| Enphase Energy's First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
|
|
|
| Date:
|
| Tuesday, April 23, 2024
|
|
|
| Time:
|
| 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
|
|
|
| Live Call:
|
| 833.634.5018
|
|
|
| International:
|
| +1.412.902.4214
|
|
|
| Replay:
|
| United States: 877.344.7529
International: : access code: 9400626
|
About Enphase Energy, Inc.
Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power-and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 73 million microinverters, and approximately 4.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 150 countries. For more information, visit and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) .
Contact:
Zach Freedman
Enphase Energy, Inc.
Investor Relations
...
