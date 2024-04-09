Certiverse Attains SOC 2 Compliance, Elevating Standards In Certification And Licensure Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certiverse, the award-winning innovator of exam development and delivery systems for workforce certification and licensure, proudly announces the successful attainment of SOC 2 Type II compliance, underscoring its unwavering dedication to ensuring robust data security measures within its operations.

In collaboration with Johanson Group LLP, a distinguished entity specializing in certification and compliance services, Certiverse underwent a meticulous audit process to demonstrate adherence to the stringent standards outlined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This achievement underscores Certiverse's commitment to upholding the highest levels of security, availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy in handling customer data.

The SOC 2 compliance certification signifies Certiverse's capability to deliver secure, reliable, and trustworthy exam development and delivery services. With a focus on industries reliant on certification and licensure, including but not limited to healthcare, financial services, and education, Certiverse ensures the integrity and confidentiality of critical data, essential for high-stakes testing environments.

By pursuing SOC 2 compliance, Certiverse reaffirms its position as a trusted partner in identity management and data controls, providing reassurance to clients and stakeholders that a high level of security is in place to safeguard sensitive information and protect customer data.

About Certiverse:

Certiverse is a leading exam development and delivery platform that leverages advanced technology to transform the way exams are created and administered. With its powerful features and robust security measures, Certiverse enables organizations and educational institutions to streamline the exam process and deliver an exceptional experience to test creators and test-takers, empowering high-quality exams to go from concept to candidate in weeks, not months.

