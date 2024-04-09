Aligos Therapeutics To Participate In The Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS,“Aligos”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced that management will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium 2024 being held in Boston, Massachusetts on April 16-17, 2024.



Please contact your Piper Sandler representative to schedule a one-on-one meeting.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos' strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver and viral diseases to discover and develop potentially best-in-class therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and viruses with high unmet medical need such as hepatitis B and coronaviruses.

