The Port Authority Of New York And New Jersey Selects Locus Technologies Cloud Software For GHG Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, the leading Environmental Health and safety (EHS) Compliance and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) software provider, was awarded a contract with The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to expand its system of records for sustainability and waste programs offered through Software as a Service (SaaS), Locus announced today.



The expansion will include a comprehensive application to capture operational and organizational greenhouse gas (GHG) and criteria air pollutant (CAP) emission inventories from all Port Authority activities. This application will expand the Port Authority's current Locus applications for construction sustainability and waste management. The expanded applications will replace spreadsheet-based inventory programs. Scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions will be captured from direct fuel usage, indirect energy purchases, trains, aircraft, ships, trucks, construction equipment, building operations, and others. Locus provides clients powerful software tools to track and manage various emissions streams.

“We are excited that the Port Authority selected Locus Technologies for their ambitious goal of tracking all carbon emissions, including all construction activities. We provide the software solution they need to fit their business processes across all facilities for carbon emissions management with the ability to incorporate other EHS and Sustainability data on the same unified platform in the future," said Neno Duplan, CEO of Locus.

“The Port Authority has ambitious goals to cut our agency's operating emissions by 50% by 2030 and to achieve net zero for all emissions by 2050,” said Christopher Diamond, Director of the Office of Sustainability. Utilizing Locus's software will help us manage our emissions data more efficiently and allow us to easily monitor trends so that we can meet our goals .”

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies, the global environmental, social, governance (ESG), Sustainability, and EHS Compliance software leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to be credible with ESG reporting. From 1997, Locus pioneered enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) for EHS Compliance, water management, and ESG credible reporting. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Chevron, Sempra, Corteva, DuPont, Chemours, San Jose Water Company, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Port of Seattle, Onto Innovations, and Los Alamos National Laboratory, have selected Locus.

Locus Technologies' headquarters is in Mountain View, California.

