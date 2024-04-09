Acclaimed AI Researchers Unveil Workhelix To Pinpoint Genai’S Business Value

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Breakthrough“task-level” methodology identifies precisely where companies should - and should not - deploy GenAI

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prominent academics from MIT, Stanford and the University of Pennsylvania have joined forces to launch Workhelix , the fastest, easiest way for businesses to find their GenAI opportunities.

Backed by leading investors including AI Fund and Bloomberg Beta, and helmed by CEO James Milin, a veteran of Google and Amazon, Workhelix was founded by three of the world's leading experts on AI and the workplace:





Erik Brynjolfsson, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI) and Director of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab

Andrew McAfee, Co-Director of the MIT Institute on the Digital Economy and the inaugural visiting fellow for technology and society at Google Daniel Rock, Assistant Professor of Operations, Information and Decisions at the Wharton School of Business, and a Research Fellow at Stanford and MIT.



Executives across industries are keenly aware of GenAI's potential, and they're eager to reap the benefits. But they don't know where to start. Their biggest challenge is prioritizing opportunities - answering the question: Of all the possible GenAI efforts we could pursue, which ones will help us the most and have the greatest chance of success?

Workhelix's SaaS platform provides customized, actionable answers by analyzing a company's operations, breaking each employee's work into its component parts and assessing how much GenAI can accelerate each. Its unique task-level analysis reveals which jobs and functions are in a company's“sweet spot” for GenAI, giving executives the practical guidance they need to harness one of the most powerful technologies of the 21st century.

“Workhelix is a key component of our GenAI deployment strategy. Their intelligent platform is helping us to prioritize, align and execute on our AI project plans as the ecosystem rapidly evolves,” said Manish Khadiya, VP of Cyber Security and IT Architecture at DIRECTV.

A study coauthored by Workhelix cofounder Daniel Rock found half of US workers could have at least half their tasks accelerated by GenAI. Workhelix helps executives identify those roles within their own organization. It provides quick, accurate answers to questions such as:





Where are our best opportunities to improve quality and productivity with GenAI?

Where are our best reskilling opportunities?

How do we stack up to the competition? What kinds of GenAI tools and projects are appropriate for us?

Workhelix uses more than 450M publicly available workplace data points across more than 20,000 jobs and 300,000 activities to identify exactly where each company can use GenAI to accelerate and augment their employees' work.

“After the incredible technological advances of 2023, boards are putting CEOs under intense pressure to deliver plans to deploy GenAI in 2024. Workhelix gives them the hard numbers they need to take action,” said Workhelix cofounder Erik Brynjolfsson.

Research suggests GenAI could be the most powerful upskilling technology ever invented. In a first-of-its-kind study of customer service representatives, Brynjolfsson and colleagues found GenAI increased the productivity of new employees (those with less than one month tenure) and lower-performing workers 34%.

For a typical Fortune 500 company, the annual gains revealed by Workhelix reach into the hundreds of millions of dollars. The potential impact on the US economy is in the trillions.

Where other solutions cost millions and take months to provide superficial insights based on little more than gut feelings, Workhelix delivers a detailed plan in under 30 days at a fraction of the cost.

"Workhelix's pioneering technology provides a task-based analysis that takes the guesswork out of creating a generative Al game plan," said Al Fund Managing Partner Andrew Ng. "By providing a quantitative analysis of the opportunities for generative Al, Workhelix provides executives a guide to delivering value."

Starting today, any business can use Workhelix to get their dynamic, interactive roadmap for GenAI.

“We already know who is leaving opportunities on the table and where those opportunities are. It's just a question of who will seize their advantage, and who will fall behind their peers,” said Workhelix CEO James Milin.

Visit the Workhelix website for more information.

About Workhelix

Workhelix shows businesses where and how to get the most out of GenAI. Its SaaS platform leverages the latest academic research and a proprietary mix of datastreams to identify each company's GenAI sweet spot. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Workhelix is backed by investors including AI Fund and Bloomberg Beta.





Media Contact

Chris Ulbrich

...eting

415-848-9175