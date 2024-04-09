Winslow Technology Group Announces Attainment Of MSP Alliance Cyber Verify Level 2

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winslow Technology Group, LLC, (WTG) an IT solutions, security, and services provider, has successfully completed the Cyber Verify Program, based on the requirements of the Unified Certification StandardTM for Cloud and Managed Service Providers (UCS). By achieving Cyber Verify Level 2, WTG is now ranked in the top 3% of MSPs world-wide and is recognized as a provider of top-tier services that adhere to the highest standards of quality, security, and compliance. This certification serves as a testament to WTG's commitment to excellence and dedication to meeting and exceeding industry best practices.



“It's exciting to have our services delivery methodology independently audited and certified, recognizing WTG's Technical and Services staff for the incredible work and discipline they put into Project, Co-Managed, and Security Services each and every day.” said Matt Kozloski, Vice President of Services and Cybersecurity.“One of our key value propositions is increasing peace of mind. Especially in a world of growing risk and sprawling vendor management, the MSP Verify certification is a great expression of how we do that. Our customers can sleep better at night, knowing that WTG's Services have been independently audited and verified, and by their side 24x7.”

MSP VerifyTM is a comprehensive and highly respected certification specifically tailored for managed service providers (MSPs). Through a rigorous evaluation process, MSP VerifyTM assessed various aspects of WTG's managed services operations, including service delivery capabilities, data security practices, risk management protocols, and adherence to compliance regulations. This industry-leading accreditation is designed to go beyond mere validation, offering a robust framework that provides assurance, generates trust, and communicates transparency to consumers of managed IT services. By successfully completing this certification, we feel proud to demonstrate our ability to deliver reliable and secure IT solutions that meet the evolving needs and expectations of our clients.

About Winslow Technology Group

Winslow Technology Group, LLC (WTG) is a leading provider of IT Solutions, Managed Services, and Cybersecurity Services dedicated to providing exceptional business outcomes for our customers since 2003. WTG enables our clients to innovate and transform their business by realizing the benefits of data center, cybersecurity, digital workspace, networking, and cloud infrastructure solutions. WTG serves the IT needs of clients ranging from medium sized organizations to Fortune 50 companies that operate in a variety of market segments including public sector, finance, healthcare, insurance, education, manufacturing, technology, and more. For more information, please visit

Contact:

Lori Wilkins

Director of Marketing

781-697-0603

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at