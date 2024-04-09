Freddie Mac Sells $104 Million In Non-Performing Loans

MCLEAN, Va., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced it sold via auction 679 deeply delinquent non-performing residential first lien loans (NPLs) from its mortgage-related investments portfolio. The loans, with a balance of approximately $104 million, are currently serviced by Specialized Loan Servicing LLC and NewRez LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. The transaction is expected to settle in June 2024. The sale is part of Freddie Mac's Standard Pool Offerings (SPO®). Freddie Mac, through its advisors, began marketing the transaction on March 6, 2024, to potential bidders, including non-profits and Minority, Women, Disabled, LGBTQ+, Veteran or Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses (MWDOBs), neighborhood advocacy organizations and private investors active in the NPL market. Bids for the upcoming Extended Timeline Pool Offering (EXPO), which is a smaller sized pool of loans, are due from qualified bidders by April 25, 2024.



For the SPO® offering, the loans were offered as one pool of mortgage loans. The pool consists of mortgage loans secured by geographically diverse properties.

Given the delinquency status of the loans, the borrowers have likely been evaluated previously for loss mitigation, including modification or other alternatives to foreclosure, or are in foreclosure. Mortgages that were previously modified and subsequently became delinquent comprise approximately 47 percent of the aggregate pool balance. Additionally, purchasers are required to honor the terms of existing loss mitigation agreements and solicit distressed borrowers for additional assistance except in limited cases and ensure all pending loss mitigation actions are completed.

The SPO pool and winning bidder is summarized below: