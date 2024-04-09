One Stop Systems Expands Business Development Team To Support Growth In U.S. And International Defense And Commercial Markets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Craig Powell Appointed Business Development Executive

ESCONDIDO, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (“OSS” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced that it has expanded its business development team and appointed Craig Powell Business Development Executive. Under this new role, Powell will be responsible for expanding the Company's sales opportunities in U.S. and International defense and commercial markets.

Mike Knowles, Chief Executive Officer, stated,“Investing in our sales infrastructure is an important strategic focus as we pursue significant opportunities across our defense and commercial markets. Craig has a proven background that spans over 20 years within the defense industry and within C5ISR market verticals, as well as over 13 years in the Canadian Army. Our ability to attract highly skilled and experienced leaders from outside OSS reflects the significant growth opportunities we are pursuing and our leadership position within large and rapidly growing AI, ML and sensor processing at the edge markets. On behalf of everyone at OSS, I'd like to welcome Craig to the team.”

Most recently, Powell was Vice President of Business Development at Overwatch Imaging, a developer of automated, multispectral smart sensors and AI-enabled software solutions. Prior to this, Powell held senior level Business Development positions at Systel, Inc., a leading provider of ruggedized computers, purpose-built for mission success for defense and commercial deployments. He also held Business Development positions at Rheinmetall Defense, Haivision, L3Harris Technologies, Teledyne FLIR, and American Apex Corporation. Prior to his over 20-year history in the defense industry, Powell served for over 13 years as an armored officer in the Canadian Army. Powell has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Radford University and holds a Graduate Certificate in Health Services Management from Ryerson University. He is also a graduate of the Canadian Land Forces Command and Staff College.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding 'edge.' OSS designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to . You can also follow OSS on X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, variability in the timing or magnitude of the revenue attributable to this program win, fitness of the video concentrator for the visualization application, vehicles the video concentrator is deployed on and technical specifications of the final solution. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contacts:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Andrew Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

Tel (216) 464-6400

Email contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at