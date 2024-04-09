Ladybug Resource Group Reports Revenue Spike Ending Q1-2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULSA, Okla., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant financial update, Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: LBRG), has made a substantial financial stride with its Q1 revenue surpassing $2.1 million, which remarkably exceeds over 50% of its entire revenue for 2023. This achievement reflects the company's strong growth trajectory and financial stability.



Tamara Maxfield, the CEO of Growhouse, a key division within Ladybug Resource Group, attributed this success to strategic initiatives, particularly focusing on integrating recent e-commerce acquisitions. These efforts underline the company's commitment to achieving its revenue goals for 2024.

Tamara Maxfield stated“Ladybug's proactive approach in adapting to market demands and expanding its e-commerce sector through acquisitions has been instrumental in its first-quarter success. By diversifying its portfolio and capitalizing on digital market trends, the company has unlocked new avenues for revenue generation. This achievement underscores the effectiveness of its leadership, strategic vision, and the dedication of its team.”

As Ladybug Resource Group continues to advance in 2024, it serves as a notable example of corporate growth and adaptation in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Stay informed with the latest news by visiting or following our social media channels. @ladybugnutratech

About Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group Inc., operating under Ladybug NutraTech, is making great strides to be a leading player in the health and wellness e-commerce sector. With innovative strategies, diverse product offerings, and a commitment to customer and shareholder satisfaction, the company remains at the forefront of its industry.

For further information, please contact:

Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

...

+1 918-727-7137



Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone: ...

Tel.: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680



Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as“believes”,“anticipates”,“expects”,“estimates”,“may”,“could”,“would”,“will”, or“plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.