Tome Biosciences Announces US Patent Issued For Integrase-Mediated Programmable Genomic Integration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tome Biosciences, Inc., the programmable genomic integration (PGI) company, today announces the issuance of US Patent 11,952,571 for“Systems, Methods, and Compositions for Site-Specific Genetic Engineering Using Programmable Addition via Site-Specific Targeting Elements (PASTE)” by the US Patent and Trademark Office. This patent further protects Tome's foundational PGI technology, integrase-mediated PGI (I-PGI), describes a system capable of performing I-PGI in a mammalian cell, and is exclusively licensed to Tome from MIT.



“Today's issuance marks the fourth US patent granted that encompasses our I-PGI technology, strengthening our patent portfolio and broadening our exclusivity,” said Rahul Kakkar, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tome.“I-PGI is rapidly maturing as the definitive technology for a broad pipeline of integrative gene and complex cell therapies.”

Additional granted US patents on the I-PGI technology to which Tome has the exclusive license, include US Patents 11,572,556, 11,827,881 and 11,834,658. Together, with US Patent 11,952,571, these patents cover methods and systems relating to the use of a Cas 9 nickase, reverse transcriptase and an integrase to integrate DNA sequences into programmed locations.

About Tome

Tome Biosciences, Inc., is the programmable genomic integration (PGI) company. Our technologies allow us to insert any genetic sequence of any size at any location in the genome with site-specific precision. We are writing the final chapter in genomic medicines, delivering cures to patients through cell and integrative gene therapies. Follow us on X @Tome_Bio and on LinkedIn.

PGITM and I-PGITM are brand names and technologies of Tome Biosciences, Inc.

Contacts:

For media:

CG Life

...

For investors:

Michelle Avery, PhD, SVP, Corporate Affairs

...