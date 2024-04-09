Wrap Faster With PAC’S New Continuous Box Motion Side Sealer Shrink Wrapper

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery (PAC) introduces the CLAMCO 6800CS-HS CONTINUOUS BOX MOTION SIDE SEALER , a high speed continuous motion automatic side sealing system that excels at shrink wrapping products of varying lengths, while maintaining an impressive speed. The 6800CS-HS can package products up to 16” wide with unlimited lengths, much faster than PAC's standard side sealer. Newly added features to this model make this machine an outstanding value in comparison to other side sealers for shrink wrapping applications. excels in accommodating products of varying lengths while maintaining an impressive speed.



“Continuous motion side sealers are a large and important part of the shrink wrapping market," said Greg Berguig, Vice President, PAC Machinery.“6800CS-HS is our model for this market, which exposes PAC to a wider range of customers who require higher speeds when shrink wrapping,” Berguig said.“We are entering at a good price point and value with an all-electric model that requires no compressed air, making it easy to place anywhere in a facility, with fewer maintenance needs,” Berguig said.

6800CS-HS is ready to ship within weeks, making it ideal for companies who need to replace aging side sealer equipment quickly. PAC offers the 6800CS-HS as a complete system when paired with an infeed conveyor feeding device and shrink tunnel like the Clamco 4Tx2 extended length heat shrink tunnel.

The CLAMCO 6800CS-HS CONTINUOUS BOX MOTION SIDE SEALER measures 110" L x 75" W x 65" H and comes with a 2 year warranty. Two days of on-site start-up and training are included. The machine electrical is 220V, 3Ph, 23 amp. As with any machine, maximum speeds are determined, by the product being packaged, but this packaging machine can wrap up to 120 packages per minute. As a comprehensive packaging system, the 6800CS-HS integrates seamlessly into a packaging line, especially with Industry 4.0 compliance, ensuring superior results and high output!

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized solutions that immediately improve ROI. Products include: versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC's solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging requirement.

PAC Machinery's globally recognized machine brands include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, and Rollbag produced out of San Rafael, California and Berea, Ohio facilities. PAC Machinery also makes Bags and Material for automated packaging systems from its Milwaukee, WI location.

