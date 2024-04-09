MGA Entertainment Launches New Direct-to-Consumer The MGA Shop Site Bringing All of Its Brands Under One Storefront

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The New Site Will Offer Online-Only Exclusives, Early Access to New Products, and a New MGA Rewards Program

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA) , one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy companies in the world, announced today it is launching a new shopping destination for its brands, The MGA Shop . While MGA products will still be available at major retailers, the new site brings convenience and added benefits to its beloved and award-winning portfolio of brands, including L.O.L. Surprise!TM , Little Tikes® , MGA's MiniverseTM , Bratz® , Rainbow HighTM . The new site will also offer online-only exclusives and limited-quantity merchandise, early access to the newest products before they hit store shelves, special deals only available on the site, and free shipping for orders $50 or more. MGA is also launching a new MGA Rewards program that gives consumers redeemable for future purchases.

“MGA is the leading toy company for the most innovative toys on the market, and with the launch of our new The MGA Shop site, consumers can shop across all of our brands in one convenient destination with special deals and exclusives,” said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO, MGA Entertainment.”

The MGA Rewards program is free to join and easy to use. Consumers receive 1,000 points just for joining and earn two points for every dollar spent on The MGA Shop. Each 500 points earned can redeemed for $5 on any product on the site, including online-only exclusives and special deals.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!TM , Little Tikes ®, Rainbow HighTM , Bratz® , MGA's MiniverseTM , Fluffie StuffiezTM , Na! Na! Na! SurpriseTM , BABY born® , and Zapf Creation® . To shop our brands, please visit The MGA Shop and for more information, visit us at or check us out at LinkedIn, Threads , Instagram and Facebook .

