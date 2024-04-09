(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Kerry eCommerce, Menzies Aviation and Menzies Macau Airport Services Limited Sign MOU on Global Customs Clearance" data-link=" eCommerce, Menzies Aviation and Menzies Macau Airport Services Limited Sign MOU on Global Customs Clearance" class="whatsapp">Shar HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 April 2024 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636), through its subsidiary Kerry eCommerce Limited ('Kerry eCommerce'), has signed a memorandum of understanding ('MOU') on Global Customs Clearance with Menzies Aviation Limited ('Menzies Aviation') and Menzies Macau Airport Services Limited to launch the global customs clearance collaboration project. The tripartite MOU was jointly signed by Frankie Choy, Director of Kerry eCommerce, James Wong, Senior Vice President for Southeast Asia and China at Menzies Aviation, and Raymond Lo, Managing Director of Menzies Macau Airport Services Limited.

The signing of the MOU marks the official launch of the global customs clearance collaboration project, which aims to strengthen Macau Airport's e-commerce cargo competitiveness and provide seamless customs clearance services for Kerry eCommerce export through Macau. Kerry eCommerce will leverage the strengths of Menzies Aviation's network of 255 destinations around the world, with Macau Airport as a hub, to ensure that all goods handled by Kerry eCommerce passing through Macau can depart smoothly and achieve fast and efficient transportation through convenient customs clearance procedures in Macau.

Menzies Aviation is a global leader in aviation services, with operations across six continents, providing air ground handling services to 255 destinations in more than 60 markets. As a part of Menzies Aviation, Menzies Macau Airport Services Limited focuses on a full range of one-stop airport services and continues to empower the shipping of Macau International Airport.

Frankie Choy, Director of Kerry eCommerce, said, 'Cross-border e-commerce is currently the fastest-growing segment of international trade. Consumers demand more reliable and faster deliveries than ever. This partnership will give us leverage on shipping internationally with swift and efficient cross-border deliveries that ensure a competitive advantage for our e-commerce customers.'

James Wong, Senior Vice President for Southeast Asia and China at Menzies Aviation, said, 'Menzies Aviation is proud to be a part of this tripartite MOU with Kerry eCommerce and our Joint Venture at Menzies Macau Airport Services Limited. Together, we will explore new opportunities and effect positive changes for the mutual benefits of all parties. We look forward to working together.'

In response to the growing global demand for trade and freight, this collaboration project fully integrates the expertise and resources of Kerry eCommerce, Menzies Aviation and Menzies Macau Airport Services Limited to provide faster, more efficient and reliable customs clearance services, achieving a win-win situation for all three parties. The three parties will work together to ensure the smooth customs clearance of goods and collaborate on end-to-end solutions on a global scale to support the strong development of e-commerce logistics.

Hashtag: #KerryLogisticsNetwork

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 60 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$47.4 billion in 2023. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.



About Menzies Aviation Limited

Menzies Aviation, a global leader in aviation services, operates across six continents and provides ground services to 255 destinations in over 60 markets. As part of Menzies Aviation, Menzies Macau Airport Services Limited specialises in comprehensive one-stop airport services, contributing to the efficient operation of Macau International Airport.

Kerry Logistics Network Limited