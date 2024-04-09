President Ilham Aliyev Visits Gabala District

The head of state visited the monument to National Leader HeydarAliyev erected in the city of Qabala and participated in theopening ceremonies of the 110/35/10 kV "Hajialili" power substationand the Regional Training Center owned by Azerishig OJSC.

