Government Approves Several Staff Replacements

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has approved decisions on several staff replacements.
Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Maksym Kushnir as Deputy Minister for Veterans' Affairs of Ukraine," he said.
Dmytro Slobodianiuk has been appointed as State Secretary of the Ministry of Health.
In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Maksym Rivtin as Deputy Head of the State Agency of Water Resources of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.
As Ukrinform reported, the government dismissed Emine Dzhaparova from the post of First Deputy Foreign Minister.
