Turkiye Imposes Trade Restrictions On Occupying Israel Until Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 9 (KUNA) - Turkiye imposed on Tuesday a restriction on the export of 54 products to the occupying Israeli entity, effective April 9.

In a statement, the Turkish Ministry of Trade stressed that the restrictions on exports to the occupying Israeli entity will remain in effect until Tel Aviv declares an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and allows humanitarian aid into the strip.

The decision includes 54 products, including airplane fuel, construction iron, flat steel, marble and ceramics, the statement added.

"Since October 7, Turkiye has been making political and diplomatic efforts at the highest level, whether on the international scene or in the Islamic world, to stop the conflict and prevent human losses and material destruction, and seeks first to establish a permanent ceasefire and diplomatic solution, and to rebuild Gaza," said the statement. (end)

