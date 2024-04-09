(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation Market in Europe 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The aviation market in Europe is forecasted to grow by USD 83.25 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.78%

This study identifies the integration of RFID in aircraft as one of the prime reasons driving the aviation market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for business jets and the rising focus on improving regional connectivity within Europe will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The market is driven by the increasing efficiency of aircraft, a rise in investments in airport infrastructure, and an expected rise in air travelers. The report on the aviation market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aviation market in Europe vendors. Also, the aviation market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Market Positioning of Vendors



Air France KLM SA

Airbus SE

BAE Systems Plc

Collins Aerospace

DAHER

Dassault Aviation SA

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG

Draken International, LLC

Embraer SA

GKN Aerospace Services Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

MTU Aero Engines AG

Rolls Royce Holdings Plc

RUAG International Holding Ltd.

Ryanair Holdings plc

Safran SA

Thales Group The Boeing Co

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Aviation market in Europe 2018 - 2022

4.2 Revenue Stream Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Revenue Stream

6.3 Passenger - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Freight - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Revenue Stream

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 General aircraft - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 Spain - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

