The World Market for Height Adjustable Tables (HAT) offers a comprehensive analysis of HAT's market dynamics, delving into key players, trends, and market forecasts by major world areas and relevant regions/countries, focusing on the type of products, destination, mechanisms, and average budgets.

Scope of the Report



The market overview section explores consumption figures up to 2023 and shifts by country/region, analysing the incidence of Height Adjustable desks on total office desk sales. Demand drivers, macroeconomic indicators, and market forecasts for 2024 and 2025 provide insights into HAT market trends.

The supply chain section provides information on the leading manufacturers of HAT mechanisms (electric, crank, gas) offering insights into revenues and short profiles of selected companies.

This study also analyses Product Trends and Average Budgets, going in-depth into the evolution of Height Adjustable Tables, from single-operative desks to integration into various office areas and home offices.

This study also integrate information from the most recent research on the Home Office furniture sector in terms of HAT impact on remote work, the types of desks used, the level of satisfaction with the home office environment, and the purchasing trends.

Average budgets for HAT in Professional Offices and Home Offices, along with customers' average willingness to pay by region, are also examined.

The competition section identifies the leading manufacturers of Height Adjustable desks and provides estimated market shares and sales for companies in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific with concise profiles of the largest ones (around 150 companies in the report). A comprehensive directory of companies, including details such as Companies' names, activities, product portfolios, addresses, and websites, is also provided.

Highlights



Height-Adjustable Tables (HAT) is one of the fastest-growing segments in the global office furniture business, with a growth trend surpassing that of office desks and the office furniture sector as a whole.

Originating several years ago in Scandinavia, height-adjustable desks have been expanding in Central Europe since 2010. In the last five years, HAT's presence has also become tangible in North America. Forecasts for the world consumption of height-adjustable desks are positive for both 2024 and 2025.

The considered geographical perimeter is divided into three areas according to their proximity and similarity in market characteristics:



Europe (Scandinavia, DACH, Benelux, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Spain & Portugal, Poland)

North America (Canada, Mexico, and United States) Asia-Pacific (China and Japan).

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW: The world market for Height Adjustable Tables

1.1 Market evolution and figures by country



World consumption of Height Adjustable Tables in 2023

Incidence of Height Adjustable Tables on total sales of office desks

Height Adjustable Tables, office desks and whole office sector consumption Height Adjustable Tables incidence (values and shares) on total desking consumption by area and by main countries

1.2 Current trends and forecasts for 2024 and 2025



Demand drivers and macroeconomic indicators World's Height Adjustable Tables consumption forecasts, 2024-2025 by region

2. THE SUPPLY CHAIN

2.1 Manufacturers of bases and mechanisms. Revenues in a sample of leading suppliers of the Height Adjustable Tables industry with short profiles

3. PRODUCT TRENDS AND AVERAGE BUDGETS

3.1 Types of products and features



Height Adjustable Tables evolution from single operative desk to other office areas and home office

Height Adjustable Tables mechanism: World and by country/region Height Adjustable Tables combination: single desk, desk systems

3.2 Height Adjustable Tables and working from home



Type of desks used at home

Level of satisfaction with the home office environment by region Home office purchases by region

3.3 Average budgets



Average budgets for Professional Offices. Customers' willingness to pay on average for Height Adjustable Tables by country/region Average budgets for Home Office. Customers' willingness to pay on average for Height Adjustable Tables by country/region

4. COMPETITION: The leading world's manufacturers of Height Adjustable Tables in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific

4.1 Europe: Estimated market shares and sales of desks and Height Adjustable Tables in a sample of leading manufacturers with short profiles

4.2 North America: Estimated market shares and sales of desks and Height Adjustable Tables in a sample of leading manufacturers with short profiles

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Estimated sales of desks in a sample of leading manufacturers with short profiles

LIST OF MENTIONED COMPANIES: Company name, Activity, Product portfolio, Address and Website



