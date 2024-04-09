Clariant’S Shareholders Approve All Agenda Items



Integrated Report, Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements of Clariant for the fiscal year 2023 approved

Stable distribution of CHF 0.42 per share confirmed

Günter von Au, Chairman of the Board of Directors, confirmed in office Jens Lohmann joins the Board of Directors, following Naveena Shastri who decided not to stand for reelection

MUTTENZ, APRIL 9, 2024

Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today held its 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) where shareholders approved all agenda items and resolutions as proposed by the Board of Directors. The meeting in Basel, Switzerland, was attended by 287 shareholders and shareholder representatives accounting for 230'977'355 shares or around 69.58 % of the share capital of Clariant.

The Integrated Report 2023 as well as the Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements of Clariant for the 2023 fiscal year were approved with 99.86 % of the votes. The 2023 Compensation Report was also approved on an advisory basis with 83.28 % of the votes. The Non-financial Report for the 2023 financial year was approved within the framework of an advisory vote with 99.64 % of the votes. The members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Steering Committee were discharged with 99.50 % of the votes.

The Annual General Meeting reelected Günter von Au as Chairman of the Board of Directors until the Annual General Meeting 2025 with 78.36 %. The other members of the Board of Directors were also reelected by a large majority until the next Annual General Meeting. The members of the Compensation Committee were confirmed in office for another year. Jens Lohmann, German citizen, was voted by a large majority to join the Board of Directors and the Compensation Committee.

Following the proposal by the Board of Directors, the shareholders agreed to a distribution of CHF 0.42 per share with 99.89 %. This distribution, which is stable compared to the previous year, shall be made through capital reduction by way of par value reduction.

“Last year, we were able to achieve a solid result in an economic environment that was particularly challenging for the chemical industry. We achieved important milestones at Clariant and continued to drive our company forward,” said Günter von Au, Chairman of Clariant's Board of Directors.“We will now continue on our path towards even greater customer focus, strategic specialization, and the creation of future-oriented, attractive jobs.”

Conrad Keijzer, Chief Executive Officer of Clariant, added:“Thanks to the effective implementation of our performance programs and strong margin management, we achieved a robust performance in 2023. Our improved operational efficiencies and the benefits derived from the acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics will drive profitable growth in 2024 and beyond.”

Further, Dr. Balthasar Settelen, attorney, was reelected as independent proxy until the next Annual General Meeting, and KPMG was confirmed as the statutory auditor for 2024.

The proposal for total compensation of the Board of Directors for the term from the 2024 to the 2025 Annual General Meeting was approved with 98.69 % of the votes, as was the total compensation of the Executive Steering Committee for the 2025 fiscal year, with 91.41 % of the votes.

