Sensei Biotherapeutics To Participate In Canaccord Genuity’S Horizons In Oncology Virtual Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE), an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced that Company management will participate in a panel titled 'KRAS and VISTA - Better Approaches for Key Targets' at Canaccord Genuity's Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference on Monday, April 15th at 2:00 p.m. ET.



The panel will feature Dr. Shiraj Sen, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Oncologist and Director of Clinical Research at NEXT Oncology-Dallas. Dr. Sen is an investigator on the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial for SNS-101.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SNSE) is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAbTM (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Sensei's lead investigational candidate is SNS-101, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. The company is also developing SNS-102, a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting V-Set and Immunoglobulin Domain Containing 4 (VSIG-4); SNS-103, a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting ecto-nucleoside triphosphate diphosphohydrolase-1 (ENTPDase1), also known as CD39; and SNS-201, a conditionally active VISTAxCD28 bispecific antibody consisting of a CD28 agonist arm and a pH-sensitive anti-VISTA arm. For more information, please visit , and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn .

Investor Contact:

Michael Biega

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Sensei Biotherapeutics

...

Media Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

...