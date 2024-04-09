Elis : Disclosure Of The Number Of Shares Forming The Capital And Of The Number Of Voting Rights As Of 31 03 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL

ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 MARS 2024 Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce

Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF

Nombre d'actions composant le capital social 234 423 080 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 265 719 398 Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 265 633 911

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d'Elis

Contacts

Nicolas Buron , Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux , Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 15 – ...

