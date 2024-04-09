               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Elis : Disclosure Of The Number Of Shares Forming The Capital And Of The Number Of Voting Rights As Of 31 03 2024


4/9/2024 7:46:08 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 MARS 2024

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF

Nombre d'actions composant le capital social 234 423 080
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 265 719 398
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 265 633 911

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d'Elis

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 MARS 2024

Total number of shares 234,423,080
Theoretical number of voting rights 265,719,398
Number of exercisable voting rights 265,633,911

This disclosure is on Elis web site

Contacts

Nicolas Buron , Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux , Investor Relations
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 15 – ...

Attachment

  • Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the number of voting rights as of 31 03 2024

MENAFN09042024004107003653ID1108075096

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search