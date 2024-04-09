President Droupadi Murmu To Inaugurate Homoeopathic Symposium On Wednesday

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu is expected to inaugurate a two-day homoeopathic symposium on the occasion of World Homoeopathy Day on Wednesday in the national capital.

The two-day scientific convention organised by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, an autonomous apex research organisation under the Ministry of Ayush, will be held at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre Dwarka, New Delhi. It will be held based on the theme“Empowering Research, Enhancing Proficiency: A Homoeopathic Symposium”.

“The convention aims to promote evidence-based scientific treatment in clinical practice and health programmes, to capacitate the homoeopathic community in research-based therapeutics, to become a healthcare powerhouse meeting the population's needs for personalised, safe, and credible healthcare,” the Ayush ministry said.

It added that the event will also“enrich homoeopathic medicine with quality diagnostics, therapeutics, and scientific tools for better patient outcomes.”

The convention will also include sessions on translational research, homoeopathic drug standardisation, and basic research, challenges in homoeopathy--the role of homoeopathic professional associations, veterinary homoeopathy, among others. Leading scientists from various streams of biomedicine and allied sciences are also expected to be part of the event.