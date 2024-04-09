GXO Appoints Corinna Refsgaard As Chief Human Resources Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWICH, Conn., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the appointment of Corinna Refsgaard as Chief Human Resources Officer, reporting to CEO Malcolm Wilson. Refsgaard will be responsible for global talent strategy as well as all strategic, operational and transformational HR processes, including compensation and benefits, workforce planning and performance management. She will be based in London.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Corinna to GXO,” said GXO CEO Malcolm Wilson.“Corinna has extensive experience across all facets of Human Resources in large-scale global organizations and will bring a sharp focus on our people from recruitment and development to engagement and inclusion.”

Previously, Refsgaard served as Group Chief People and Culture Officer at ISS, one of the world's leading workplace experience and facility management companies. Over the course of three decades, she has held global, regional and business unit HR roles at firms, including Kontron, Fujitsu Technology Solutions, EADS and Mercedes-Benz.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Media contact

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

...

Attachment

Corinna Refsgaard