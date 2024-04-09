C4 Therapeutics To Participate In The Stifel 2024 Targeted Oncology Forum

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science, today announced that C4T management will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2024 Targeted Oncology Forum taking place virtually from April 16 – April 17, 2024.



Fireside Chat Details:

Event: Stifel 2024 Targeted Oncology Forum

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 16, 2024 from 10:30 am ET – 10:55 am ET

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the live event.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients' lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T's degrader medicines are designed to harness the body's natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

Investors:

Courtney Solberg

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

...

Media:

Loraine Spreen

Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy

...