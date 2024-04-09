(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dermal Fillers Market, 2023-2035 - Distribution by Gender, Material, End User, Distribution Channel and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global dermal filler market size is estimated to be $3 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 9% over the forecast period 2023-2035.

One of the key objectives of this market report was to estimate the current market size, opportunity and the future growth potential of the dermal fillers market, over the forecast period. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends and through primary validations, the analyst has provided an informed estimate on the market evolution during the forecast period 2023-2035.

In the continuously evolving field of medical aesthetics, keeping up with the trend has become very important for the developers as well as the consumers. Dermal fillers are a type of injectable treatment which consists of hyaluronic acid in the form of a gel-like substance, also known as facial fillers.

Dermal fillers emerged as one of the popular choices among consumers for facial rejuvenation, immediate face lift, scar treatment and lip enhancement. It is interesting to note that, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, over 4.3 million hyaluronic acid dermal filler procedures were performed, globally in the year 2022. This can be primarily attributed to minimally invasive nature of the procedure making it suitable for large patient population seeking cosmetic procedures. These procedures can even be non invasive at times, involving minimal or no pain.

Dermal fillers often comprise hyaluronic acid, lactic acid, calcium hydroxyapatite, polymethyl methacrylates and polyacrylamide gels. They are normally injected underneath the skin in the nasolabial folds, marionette lines, cheeks, and oral commissures to create a smoother and fuller appearance in the face. The treatment does not require patients to undergo anesthesia. The effects of the treatment can last from 5 months to 5 years, depending on the type of material used. It is interesting to note that scientists are transforming the field of dermal fillers market by utilizing cannula technique.

This approach involves using a blunt-tipped cannula despite a needle to inject fillers, to make the procedure less invasive, minimize bruising, and to permit precise placement. In addition, technological advancements have led to the development of next-generation fillers, such as hyaluronic acid fillers with improved cross-linking properties, offering longer-lasting results. Given the need and rising number for dermal filler treatments with each passing year, dermal filler injection manufacturers are also emerging. All these factors will drive the growth of the dermal fillers market, an important segment of the medical aesthetics market, over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape of Dermal Filler Companies

The global dermal fillers market is highly fragmented, with the presence of international as well as regional players. Presently, more than 60 dermal filler companies are engaged in offering various formulations to fulfil aesthetic requirements of clients. Additionally, mid-sized firms constitute 44% of the total companies engaged in this industry. It is worth mentioning that 21% of the total dermal filler companies are based in Europe. Furthermore, 42% of the partnerships inked in the last five years were focused on facial aesthetics and around 21% are specifically focused on dermal filler formulations.

Dermal Fillers Market Drivers: Minimally Invasive Nature and Launch of Products Targeting Specific Requirements Will Drive the Market Growth

The dermal fillers market growth is being driven by several factors. Firstly, the minimally invasive nature of dermal filler injections attracts a broad segment of the population. This is primarily because people can attain desired results without getting under knife while offering additional benefits, such as fewer risks and short recovery timelines.

Other minimally invasive procedure, which is widely popular is the botox injections. Secondly, the growing older and aging population paves the way for the increased demand of dermal filler procedures. In addition, hype fueled by social media influencers and some aestheticians can positively shape the market landscape of dermal fillers market. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as the development of long-lasting formulations can help in driving the future of dermal fillers market growth.

Companies are also launching products that target specific needs. Such as, Galderma launched RESTYLANE EYELIGHTT in Canada in May 2023 specifically for the correction of infraorbital hollowing. A number of companies also have innovative products in their pipeline and are partnering to expand into global markets. One such company, Evolus gained US distribution rights to a line of five dermal fillers from Symatese in May 2023, which are currently in late stage development with first approval expected in 1H 2025.

Dermal Fillers Market Opportunity Analysis: Demand for Sustainable and Biodegradable Materials

Development of combination and tailored formulations specific to the needs of the people will create an opportunity area for the dermal filler companies. Secondly, integration with advanced technologies, such as virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence can transform the dermal filler market by improving patient experience and treatment outcomes. AI can help in making customized procedures based on the unique characteristics of a patient whereas virtual reality and augmented reality can help the patient in choosing the right treatment option based on the simulated images. Further, development of sustainable and biodegradable materials can help in revolutionizing the beauty and plastic surgery industry, leading to greater number of opportunities for dermal filler companies.

Dermal Fillers Market Restraints: Cost of Procedure May Deter Adoption in Developing Countries

The dermal fillers market faces several restraints that may impact on its growth. One of the primary restraints is the risk of potential side effects. Some of the commonly experienced side effects include swelling, bruising and muscle weakening. However, post operative measures can help in overcoming these side effects.

Secondly, stringent guidelines from regulatory bodies can limit the launch and introduction of novel products and formulations. In addition, the market may be restrained due to the high cost of quality dermal fillers that might not be affordable for certain populations. According to The Aesthetics Society, a filler procedure costs an average of $700. Furthermore, most of these types of procedures are performed by unlicensed medical practitioners resulting in some side effects and complications, deterring potential clients.

Dermal Fillers Market Analysis: Adoption is Increasing in the Males Segment

The dermal fillers market size is estimated to reach $8.8 billion by 2035, growing from $3 billion in 2023. Females hold the majority share (87%) of the dermal fillers market, though the adoption is increasing in the males segment. The number of minimally invasive procedures are increasing in men, as they look to enhance their cheeks, jawlines and the chin. As such, the according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), while minimally invasive procedures in men have grown by 253% since 2019, the use of dermal fillers in men has increased by 70% during the period 2019 - 2022.

Regional Analysis: North America Holds Majority Dermal Fillers Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the revenue share, driving steady market expansion with a current market share of about 24%. According to the plastic surgery statistics report 2022, there were a total of more than 5.7 million dermal filler procedures in the US, which represented staggering 70% growth since 2019. Of these, 86% of the procedures were done using hyaluronic fillers, with rest accounting for non hyaluronic acid fillers. Additionally, majority of the dermal fillers were used by the 40-54 age group.

Moreover, Brazil is the second biggest market for dermal fillers, ranking after the US. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing awareness regarding dermal filler procedures and increasing aesthetics medical tourism in this region.

Market Segmentation Overview

Market Share by Gender

Based on gender, the dermal fillers market is analyzed across females and males. Currently, around 87% of the dermal fillers market is dominated by the presence of female clientele.

Market Share by Material

Based on material, the dermal fillers market is analyzed across hyaluronic fillers and non-hyaluronic acid fillers. Currently, hyaluronic acid fillers dominate the dermal fillers market, holding ~90% of the market share.

Market Share by End User

The global dermal fillers market is categorized into hospitals, clinics / med spas and dermatology / cosmetology centers, and other end users. Dermatology clinics and cosmetology centres segment occupy the highest share in 2023 and is expected to stay dominant during the forecast period. Minimally invasive procedures, such as dermal fillers, are relatively simpler and are usually performed at medical spas and dermatology clinics. Further, the hospitals segment, mainly consisting of plastic surgeons, is anticipated to grow at a stable pace in the foreseeable future.

Market Share by Distribution Channel

The dermal fillers market is segmented into direct distribution and indirect distribution. Indirect distribution channels are likely to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to direct distribution channels due to dermal filler companies working more collaboratively with distributors and other e-commerce portals.

Market Share by Key Geographical Regions

This segment highlights the distribution of dermal fillers market across various geographies, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA and LATAM. According to projections, North America is likely to capture more than 24% of the dermal fillers market share by value, and this trend is unlikely to change in the future.

Key Market Insights

The market report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size, market share, market analysis, market forecast and future opportunities for the companies involved in the manufacturing of dermal fillers. The dermal fillers market research report highlights the efforts of several companies manufacturing hyaluronic acid or non hyaluronic acid dermal fillers for this rapidly emerging market segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Key takeaways of the dermal fillers market research report are briefly discussed below.

Key Companies Profiled



Allergan Aesthetics

Alma Lasers

Biotechitalia

Bison Medical

Koru Pharma

MedicalZone

Merz Pharma

Mesoestetic

MesoTech

NeoGenesis

Sinclair Pharma Xcelene

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Dermal Fillers Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900