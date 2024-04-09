Light Rain Observed In Different Parts Of Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Meteorology Department warned that it is observing the beginning of light rain in various parts of the country.

"Continuation of observing scattered rain at places inshore and offshore," said the department on 'X'.

It further issued a marine warning for the day as it predicted thundery rain associated strong wind and high sea.

Meanwhile in its daily weather report it said that inshore until 6pm on Tuesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at times.

Offshore, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at times, the report added, warning of expected thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly - southwesterly at a speed of 03 to 13 KT, gusting to 22 KT with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 KT, gusting to 22 KT with thundery rain.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 - 9 km/3 km or less with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft, rising to 4 ft with thundery rain. Offshore, it will 1 - 3 ft, rising to 7 ft with thundery rain.

