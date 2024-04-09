Tens Of Millions Of People In North America Witness A Total Solar Eclipse

Washington, April 9 (Petra)-- Millions of people in North America saw a total solar eclipse, in which the moon completely obscured the sun.The total eclipse path extended from Mazatlan, Mexico to Newfoundland, a region with 44 million people that spans 15 US states. At state parks, on rooftops in cities, and in small towns, revelers were enveloped in darkness.

