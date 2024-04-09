Energoatom: Russia Attempts To Conceal Truth Through Fake Reports On Alleged Drone Attacks On ZNPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine considers Russian fake reports on Ukraine's alleged drone attack on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) as the aggressor's attempt to conceal its own intentions or incidents, which had already taken place at the plant.

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Kremlin's lies about Ukraine's alleged drone attacks are nothing else but an attempt to conceal its own intentions to carry out a terrorist attack or hide some serious emergency events, which had already occurred at the plant,” the report states.

Energoatom believes that the root causes of Russian manipulations around the situation at the plant lie directly in Russia's seizure of the nuclear energy facility and its further transformation into a military base, as well as the denial of access to certain objects within the plant for the IAEA representatives, and the disregard of adopted resolutions.

“The only way to prevent a nuclear and radiation accident is the implementation of the IAEA resolution, the withdrawal of Russian troops and military equipment from the plant, the transfer of Zaporizhzhia NPP to the control of Ukraine's Energoatom as a legitimate operator, as well as the demining of adjacent territories,” Energoatom stressed.

A reminder that, on April 7, 2024, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that three drones had crashed at and near the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP , hitting the surveillance and communication equipment on the top of the reactor dome roof of Unit 6 and a military vehicle.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, following a drone explosion at Zaporizhzhia NPP, no significant damage was recorded that could threaten nuclear safety.

Photo: bbc