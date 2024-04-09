Kharkiv Needs Robust Defense From Russia's Constant Terror Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has stressed that Kharkiv needs reliable defense from Russia's constant terror.



According to Ukrinform, he stated this in a post on Facebook and shared a video of the consequences of Russian strikes.

“Kharkiv needs a robust defense. There is a solution to Russia's constant terror: we need additional air defense systems and missiles,” he said.

He stressed that the world has no right to remain indifferent while Russia deliberately destroys the city on a daily basis and murders people in their homes.

Ukraine needs greater air defense, Zelensky underscored.

“I am grateful to everyone who is there for our people-eliminating the consequences of shelling, assisting, supporting, and working hard to keep normal life in Ukrainian cities,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss the protection of Kharkiv from Russian strikes and the possibility of strengthening air defense and EW capabilities in the Kharkiv region.

Photo: President's Office