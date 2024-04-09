               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Armenian Armed Forces Subject Azerbaijan Army Positions To Fire


4/9/2024 7:09:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 9, at about 10:40, the Armenian armed forces units fromthe positions located in the direction of Istisu settlement usingsmall arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positionsstationed in the direction of Istisu settlement in the Kalbajarregion, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Army units took adequate retaliatory measures inthe direction mentioned above.

