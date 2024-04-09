Kuwait's Amir Exchanges Eid Al-Fitr Greetings With Arab, Muslim Leaders

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday exchanged congratulations and greetings with kings and presidents of Arab and Muslim countries on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. In the cables, His Highness the Amir expressed sincere wishes for the Arab and Muslim nations to enjoy more security, stability and progress. (end) aa

