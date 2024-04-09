Asia Markets Mixed

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Tuesday as investors assessed consumer confidence data from Japan, with focus also on U.S. inflation numbers to assess the Federal Reserve's rate cut path.

The Nikkei 225 Index popped 426.09 points, or 1.1%, to 39,773.13.

Japan's consumer confidence index rose to its highest level since May 2019, with 92.4% of respondents also saying that they expect prices to rise a year from March.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 95.22 points, or 0.6%, to 16,828.07.

Australia's business conditions and confidence were little changed in March, according to a survey by the National Australian Bank. Business conditions fell one point to +9, while business confidence rose one point to +1, remaining below average.

In other markets

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 index gave up 2.92 points, or 0.1%, to 3,533.49.

In Korea, the Kospi index dropped 12.49 points, or 0.5%, to 2,705.16.

Singapore's Straits Times Index recovered 21.53 points, or 0.7%, to 3,237.52.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 lost 58.61 points, or 0.5%, to 11,916.78.

In Australia, the ASX 200 gained 35.17 points, or 0.5%, to 7,824.24.











