Afghanistan National Futsal Team Will Face Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Afghanistan Football Federation has announced the participation of the national futsal team in a friendly match against Tajikistan's national futsal team, without a television broadcast.

The Afghanistan Football Federation, through a newsletter, stated that this match is scheduled for 4:30 PM on Tuesday, April 9th, in Thailand.

According to the federation, at the request of both teams, this match will be held behind closed doors and without television broadcast.

The national futsal team has previously played friendly matches against Myanmar, Thailand, and Thailand's Chonburi Club.

It is worth noting that the national team achieved three victories and one defeat in these four matches.

The purpose of organizing these friendly matches is said to be to better prepare the national players for participation in the AFC Futsal Championship.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram