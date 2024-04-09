OUTLOOK REVISED DUE TO ACQUISITION IMPACT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 25 - 9 April 2024

The financial outlook for 2024 has been revised following the announced agreement to acquire the international transport network of Ekol Logistics.



The DFDS Group's revenue is in 2024 now expected to increase by 8-11% compared to 2023 assuming the acquisition is closed at the beginning of Q4 2024. The previously expected revenue increase in 2024 was 5-8%.

The 2024 outlook for EBIT is unchanged DKK 2.0-2.4bn.

Due to an expected integration period of 2-3 years, the time for achieving the financial ambition of a ROIC of around 10% in 2026 is extended to 2027.

The above-mentioned acquisition is at closing expected to increase DFDS' financial leverage, NIBD/EBITDA, by around 0.3x on a pro forma basis.

The financial ambition of reducing financial leverage to 2.5x in 2026 is unchanged as is the financial ambition of generating an annual Adjusted free cash flow of DKK 1.5bn in the period 2024-2026.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard Sørensen, Media +45 42 30 38 47





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 13,200 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment

DFDS_NO_25_09_04_2024_OUTLOOK_REVISED