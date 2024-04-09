Lucknow University, CDRI Sign Up For Mutual Exchange Programmes

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 9 (IANS) Lucknow University (LU) has joined hands with the Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) for several mutual exchange programmes in research and academic training.
LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said that LU and CDRI will be conducting collaborative research programmes in specific fields of interest and the submission of collaborative projects for extramural funding (such as CSIR, DST, DBT, ICMR, and other funding agencies).
“Also, the collaboration will organise training programmes for postgraduates and research scholars, faculty exchange programmes and sharing of instrumentation facilities,” he said.
He said that these agreements will help in exchanging knowledge, utilisation of the start-of-the-art facilities for research and improving research quality.
