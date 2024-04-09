Tuesday’S Main Soccer Matches And Where To Watch Them

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tuesday features the Copa Sudamericana match of Corinthians vs. Nacional-PAR and the Copa Libertadores game of Fluminense against Colo Colo.



The day's schedule also includes matches from the EFL Championship, Champions League , Copa do Nordeste, among others.

Euro Cup Qualifiers







2pm - Germany (F) x Iceland (F) - ESPN and Star+



2pm - Sweden (F) x France (F) - Star+

2pm - Spain (F) x Czech Republic (F)







4pm - Arsenal x Bayern Munich - Space and Max

4pm - Real Madrid x Manchester City - SBT, TNT, and Max







7pm - Estudiantes x The Strongest - ESPN and Star+



7pm - Grêmio x Huachipato - Paramount+



9pm - Fluminense x Colo Colo - Paramount+



9pm - Libertad x Deportivo Táchira - ESPN and Star+

11pm - Junior Barranquilla x Universitario - ESPN and Star+







7pm - Argentinos Juniors x Racing-URU - Star+



7pm - Corinthians x Nacional-PAR - ESPN and Star+



9pm - Boca Juniors x Sportivo Trinidense - Paramount+



9:30pm - Athletico-PR x Rayo Zuliano - SBT, ESPN, and Star+

9:30pm - Danubio x Sportivo Ameliano - ESPN and Star+





8pm - CRB x Botafogo-PB - DAZN







9:45pm - Tigres x Columbus Crew - Star+

11:36pm - Club América-MEX x New England Revolution - Star+







The Corinthians x Nacional-PAR game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Star+, at 7pm.

The Grêmio x Huachipato game will be broadcast live on Paramount+, at 7pm.

The Fluminense x Colo Colo game will be broadcast live on Paramount+, at 9pm.

The Real Madrid x Manchester City game will be broadcast live on SBT, TNT, and Max, at 4pm.

No game will be broadcast on Globo this Tuesday, 9.







No game will be broadcast on Record this Tuesday, 9.







No game will be broadcast on Band this Tuesday, 9.

Which games will be broadcast live on pay TV?







