Tuesday’S Main Soccer Matches And Where To Watch Them

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tuesday features the Copa Sudamericana match of Corinthians vs. Nacional-PAR and the Copa Libertadores game of Fluminense against Colo Colo.
The day's schedule also includes matches from the EFL Championship, Champions League , Copa do Nordeste, among others.
Euro Cup Qualifiers
2pm - Germany (F) x Iceland (F) - ESPN and Star+
2pm - Sweden (F) x France (F) - Star+
2pm - Spain (F) x Czech Republic (F)
Champions League
4pm - Arsenal x Bayern Munich - Space and Max
4pm - Real Madrid x Manchester City - SBT, TNT, and Max
EFL Championship
4pm - Leeds x Sunderland - ESPN and Star+
Copa Libertadores
7pm - Estudiantes x The Strongest - ESPN and Star+
7pm - Grêmio x Huachipato - Paramount+
9pm - Fluminense x Colo Colo - Paramount+
9pm - Libertad x Deportivo Táchira - ESPN and Star+
11pm - Junior Barranquilla x Universitario - ESPN and Star+
Copa Sudamericana
7pm - Argentinos Juniors x Racing-URU - Star+
7pm - Corinthians x Nacional-PAR - ESPN and Star+
9pm - Boca Juniors x Sportivo Trinidense - Paramount+
9:30pm - Athletico-PR x Rayo Zuliano - SBT, ESPN, and Star+
9:30pm - Danubio x Sportivo Ameliano - ESPN and Star+
Copa do Nordeste
8pm - CRB x Botafogo-PB - DAZN
Concacaf Champions League
9:45pm - Tigres x Columbus Crew - Star+
11:36pm - Club América-MEX x New England Revolution - Star+
Where to watch the Corinthians game live
The Corinthians x Nacional-PAR game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Star+, at 7pm.
See also
Corinthians x Nacional-PAR: where to watch, time and lineups for the Copa Sudamericana
Fluminense x Colo Colo: where to watch, time and lineups for the Copa Libertadores
Real Madrid x Manchester City: where to watch, time and lineups for the Champions League
What time is the Grêmio game?
The Grêmio x Huachipato game will be broadcast live on Paramount+, at 7pm.
Continues after advertising
What time is the Fluminense game?
The Fluminense x Colo Colo game will be broadcast live on Paramount+, at 9pm.
Which channel will broadcast the Real Madrid game for the Champions League
The Real Madrid x Manchester City game will be broadcast live on SBT, TNT, and Max, at 4pm.
4pm - Real Madrid x Manchester City - SBT, TNT, and Max
Which soccer games will be broadcast live today?
Globo
No game will be broadcast on Globo this Tuesday, 9.
SBT
4pm - Real Madrid x Manchester City - Champions League
9:30pm - Athletico-PR x Rayo Zuliano - Copa Sudamericana
Record
No game will be broadcast on Record this Tuesday, 9.
Band
No game will be broadcast on Band this Tuesday, 9.
Which games will be broadcast live on pay TV?
ESPN
2pm - Germany (F) x Iceland (F) - Euro Cup Qualifiers
4pm - Leeds x Sunderland - EFL Championship
7pm - Estudiantes x The Strongest - Copa Libertadores
9pm - Libertad x Deportivo Táchira - Copa Libertadores
11pm - Junior Barranquilla x Universitario - Copa Libertadores
7pm - Corinthians x Nacional-PAR - Copa Sudamericana
9:30pm - Athletico-PR x Rayo Zuliano -
Copa Sudamericana
9:30pm - Danubio x Sportivo Ameliano - Copa Sudamericana
9:45pm - Tigres x Columbus Crew - Concacaf Champions League
TNT
4pm - Real Madrid x Manchester City - Champions League
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Star+
2pm - Germany (F) x Iceland (F) - Euro Cup Qualifiers
2pm - Sweden (F) x France (F) - Euro Cup Qualifiers
4pm - Leeds x Sunderland - EFL Championship
7pm - Estudiantes x The Strongest - Copa Libertadores
9pm - Libertad x Deportivo Táchira - Copa Libertadores
11pm - Junior Barranquilla x Universitario - Copa Libertadores
7pm - Argentinos Juniors x Racing-URU - Copa Sudamericana
7pm - Corinthians x Nacional-PAR - Copa Sudamericana
9:30pm - Athletico-PR x Rayo Zuliano - Copa Sudamericana
9:30pm - Danubio x Sportivo Ameliano - Copa Sudamericana
9:45pm - Tigres x Columbus Crew - Concacaf Champions League
11:36pm - Club América-MEX x New England Revolution - Concacaf Champions League
Max
4pm - Real Madrid x Manchester City - Champions League
4pm - Arsenal x Bayern Munich - Champions League
Paramount+
7pm - Grêmio x Huachipato - Copa Libertadores
9pm - Fluminense x Colo Colo - Copa Libertadores
9pm - Boca Juniors x Sportivo Trinidense - Copa Libertadores
MENAFN09042024007421016031ID1108074881
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.