               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tuesday’S Main Soccer Matches And Where To Watch Them


4/9/2024 7:00:07 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tuesday features the Copa Sudamericana match of Corinthians vs. Nacional-PAR and the Copa Libertadores game of Fluminense against Colo Colo.

The day's schedule also includes matches from the EFL Championship, Champions League , Copa do Nordeste, among others.
Euro Cup Qualifiers


  • 2pm - Germany (F) x Iceland (F) - ESPN and Star+
  • 2pm - Sweden (F) x France (F) - Star+
  • 2pm - Spain (F) x Czech Republic (F)

Champions League

  • 4pm - Arsenal x Bayern Munich - Space and Max
  • 4pm - Real Madrid x Manchester City - SBT, TNT, and Max

EFL Championship
4pm - Leeds x Sunderland - ESPN and Star+


Copa Libertadores

  • 7pm - Estudiantes x The Strongest - ESPN and Star+
  • 7pm - Grêmio x Huachipato - Paramount+
  • 9pm - Fluminense x Colo Colo - Paramount+
  • 9pm - Libertad x Deportivo Táchira - ESPN and Star+
  • 11pm - Junior Barranquilla x Universitario - ESPN and Star+

Copa Sudamericana

  • 7pm - Argentinos Juniors x Racing-URU - Star+
  • 7pm - Corinthians x Nacional-PAR - ESPN and Star+
  • 9pm - Boca Juniors x Sportivo Trinidense - Paramount+
  • 9:30pm - Athletico-PR x Rayo Zuliano - SBT, ESPN, and Star+
  • 9:30pm - Danubio x Sportivo Ameliano - ESPN and Star+

Copa do Nordeste

  • 8pm - CRB x Botafogo-PB - DAZN

Concacaf Champions League

  • 9:45pm - Tigres x Columbus Crew - Star+
  • 11:36pm - Club América-MEX x New England Revolution - Star+

Where to watch the Corinthians game live

  • The Corinthians x Nacional-PAR game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Star+, at 7pm.
    See also
  • Corinthians x Nacional-PAR: where to watch, time and lineups for the Copa Sudamericana
  • Fluminense x Colo Colo: where to watch, time and lineups for the Copa Libertadores
  • Real Madrid x Manchester City: where to watch, time and lineups for the Champions League

What time is the Grêmio game?

  • The Grêmio x Huachipato game will be broadcast live on Paramount+, at 7pm.
    Continues after advertising

What time is the Fluminense game?

  • The Fluminense x Colo Colo game will be broadcast live on Paramount+, at 9pm.
    Which channel will broadcast the Real Madrid game for the Champions League
  • The Real Madrid x Manchester City game will be broadcast live on SBT, TNT, and Max, at 4pm.
  • 4pm - Real Madrid x Manchester City - SBT, TNT, and Max

Which soccer games will be broadcast live today?
Globo

  • No game will be broadcast on Globo this Tuesday, 9.

SBT

  • 4pm - Real Madrid x Manchester City - Champions League
  • 9:30pm - Athletico-PR x Rayo Zuliano - Copa Sudamericana

Record

  • No game will be broadcast on Record this Tuesday, 9.

Band

  • No game will be broadcast on Band this Tuesday, 9.
  • Which games will be broadcast live on pay TV?

ESPN

  • 2pm - Germany (F) x Iceland (F) - Euro Cup Qualifiers
  • 4pm - Leeds x Sunderland - EFL Championship
  • 7pm - Estudiantes x The Strongest - Copa Libertadores
  • 9pm - Libertad x Deportivo Táchira - Copa Libertadores
  • 11pm - Junior Barranquilla x Universitario - Copa Libertadores
  • 7pm - Corinthians x Nacional-PAR - Copa Sudamericana
  • 9:30pm - Athletico-PR x Rayo Zuliano -

Copa Sudamericana

  • 9:30pm - Danubio x Sportivo Ameliano - Copa Sudamericana
  • 9:45pm - Tigres x Columbus Crew - Concacaf Champions League

TNT

  • 4pm - Real Madrid x Manchester City - Champions League

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Star+

  • 2pm - Germany (F) x Iceland (F) - Euro Cup Qualifiers
  • 2pm - Sweden (F) x France (F) - Euro Cup Qualifiers
  • 4pm - Leeds x Sunderland - EFL Championship
  • 7pm - Estudiantes x The Strongest - Copa Libertadores
  • 9pm - Libertad x Deportivo Táchira - Copa Libertadores
  • 11pm - Junior Barranquilla x Universitario - Copa Libertadores
  • 7pm - Argentinos Juniors x Racing-URU - Copa Sudamericana
  • 7pm - Corinthians x Nacional-PAR - Copa Sudamericana
  • 9:30pm - Athletico-PR x Rayo Zuliano - Copa Sudamericana
  • 9:30pm - Danubio x Sportivo Ameliano - Copa Sudamericana
  • 9:45pm - Tigres x Columbus Crew - Concacaf Champions League
  • 11:36pm - Club América-MEX x New England Revolution - Concacaf Champions League

Max

  • 4pm - Real Madrid x Manchester City - Champions League
  • 4pm - Arsenal x Bayern Munich - Champions League

Paramount+

  • 7pm - Grêmio x Huachipato - Copa Libertadores
  • 9pm - Fluminense x Colo Colo - Copa Libertadores
  • 9pm - Boca Juniors x Sportivo Trinidense - Copa Libertadores

MENAFN09042024007421016031ID1108074881

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search