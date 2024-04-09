Bogotá Faces Water Rationing Amid El Niño Crisis

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bogotá and its surrounding areas are preparing for water rationing this Thursday due to El Niño, which has significantly reduced reservoir levels.
Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán stressed the move aims to preserve water for all. The drought, a direct result of El Niño, has depleted three key reservoirs.
Consequently, ten neighboring municipalities will face similar rationing.
El Niño's dry spell in January sparked widespread wildfires in Colombia , burning through over 17,100 hectares.
Bogotá, typically enjoying a cooler climate, saw temperatures soar to 24°C. Environment Minister Susana Muhamad flagged these unusual conditions, hopeful for rain by early May.
The plan involves 24-hour sector-specific water cuts in Bogotá , sparing just one area.
Officials will reevaluate the need for continued rationing in two weeks, aiming to cut domestic water use by 11%.
This scenario mirrors the early 90s when El Niño caused significant power shortages due to its toll on hydroelectric resources.
Moreover, El Niño raises the specter of energy rationing, underscoring its profound effect on Colombia's hydroelectric-dependent energy sector.
This crisis highlights the broader challenges El Niño presents, from environmental to infrastructural, impacting vital services and raising urgent questions about resource management and climate resilience.
