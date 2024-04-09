Argentina’S Air Force Prepares For F-16 Fighter Jets Arrival

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Argentine Air Force is gearing up for the integration of 24 F-16 combat aircraft into its fleet, as confirmed by the force's top officials.



The logistic support for these jets will be centered at the Area Material Río Cuarto in Córdoba province.



The contract for the F-16s is set to be signed in Denmark mid-this month, with Defense Minister Luis Petri in attendance.



The jets will be stationed at the 6th Fighter Group of the VI Air Brigade in Tandil, Buenos Aires province.



An additional aircraft will be received exclusively for the training of technicians and mechanics.



A significant investment plan is underway for both air bases to meet the operational and technical requirements necessary for the effective operation of these new combat aircraft.





Background

On March 20, 2024, Argentina, under President Javier Milei, signaled its intent to buy F-16 fighter jets from Denmark, marking a strategic shift in military procurement.



This pivot to F-16s, American-manufactured jets operated by Denmark, reflects a broader reassessment of Argentina's defense strategy and international alliances.



It comes after China suspended a significant credit line to Argentina, awaiting clearer signs of Milei's commitment to bilateral relations.



In October 2023, the U.S. approved a deal for Argentina to buy 38 F-16 jets from Denmark. The jets come with air-to-air missiles.



Mira Resnick, a U.S. official, said all barriers to this deal have been removed. This includes solving money issues.



She also said the U.S. offers a full package, which includes weapons, training, and jet spare parts. Chile, Brazil, and Colombia already use these jets.

