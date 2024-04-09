Soybean Prices Dip In Brazil; Market Updates

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian soybean market experienced stable to lower prices on Monday. Throughout the day, market volatility was noticeable.



Safras Consultancy reported significant trading volumes, with increased sales activity from producers seizing good market opportunities on April 8, 2024.



The soybean prices in various regions were as follows:







Passo Fundo (RS) dropped from R$121 to R$119 per bag.



Região das Missões (RS) decreased from R$ 120 to R$ 118 per bag.



Porto de Rio Grande (RS) saw a slight decline from R$ 128.50 to R$ 128 per bag.



Cascavel (PR) and Porto de Paranaguá (PR) also noted minor adjustments in prices.



Prices in Rondonópolis (MT) fell to R$113.50, while Dourados (MS) remained steady.

Rio Verde (GO) interestingly marked a slight increase from R$ 110.50 to R$ 111 per bag.



On the international scene, the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) saw soybean futures close lower on the same day amid fluctuations.The market's technical recovery hindered by US soybean planting increase, Midwest's favorable weather, and competition from Brazil and Argentina.This week, the agricultur sector eagerly anticipates the U.S. Department of Agriculture's April supply and demand report, scheduled for release on Thursday at 1 p.m.Soybean futures for May delivery concluded the session down by 3.50 cents at $11.81 1/2 per bushel. July futures slightly decreased by 2.50 cents to $11.94 1/4 per bushel.In derivatives, May soy meal closed higher at $336 per ton, whereas May soy oil ended the day lower at 47.90 cents per pound, reflecting a 0.99 cent drop.The commercial dollar saw a decline of 0.67%, trading at R$ 5.0307 for sale and R$ 5.0287 for purchase, with fluctuations throughout the day.