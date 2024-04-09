Starlink’S Bold Discounted Internet Offer Amidst Musk’S Legal Battle In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Elon Musk's satellite internet venture, Starlink, has launched a half-price offer for its Brazilian customers.



Starting on April 5, 2024, this deal slashes the cost of Starlink' internet setup and offers a reduced monthly rate of R$ 184 through April 30, 2024, without taxes.









This move comes amidst escalating disputes between Musk and Brazilian Supreme Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes.



Particularly over Musk's challenge to account blockages on his social media platform, leading to his inclusion in a digital militias inquiry.









Starlink, known for its pioneering satellite internet services, particularly benefits remote regions in Brazil, such as the Amazon.







By July of the previous year, it had become the primary broadband provider for 90% of the area's cities.









The conflict with Moraes heated further as Musk criticized what he perceived as censorship efforts by Moraes.



He aligned with journalist Michael Shellenberger's accusations of free speech suppression in Brazil.









Musk's vocal opposition hints at possible drastic actions, including potentially shutting down Twitter in Brazil.



The saga, dubbed "Twitter Files Brazil," unfolds through a series of communications between X's legal team in Brazil from 2020 to 2022.









These discussions revolve around judicial requests for user information and content moderation.



They spotlight the friction between government intervention and platform autonomy in upholding free speech.

















Brazil's digital rights dialogue exposes broader implications for digital freedom and governance, marking a contentious chapter.









